Kwara State government has commenced dredging of Asa river in Ilorin to prevent annual flood disaster in the Ilorin metropolis.

Speaking with the state Commissioner for Environment, Architect Aliyu Muhammad Saifudeen, in Ilorin, on Monday, he said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the contract for the dredging of the river.

He said dredging which covers over four kilometres of the river is expected to get rid of all obstacles hampering the smooth flow of the river.

“Accordingly, the notorious annual flood at various points, especially at the bridges, will certainly be a thing of the past,” he said.

He also said that contractor has been given four weeks to complete the project, adding that he had assured the contractor of the cooperation of his ministry in achieving this.

Saifuddeen said henceforth, the river will enjoy regular maintenance to add beauty to the aesthetic value of the state capital.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

