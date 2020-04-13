Lockdown has slowed down spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, says presidential task force

The restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has enabled it to slow down the spread of the virus, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said.

Speaking at its daily briefing in Abuja on Monday, chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this, said that the task force had also made recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the way forward.

He said since the broadcast of the president on Sunday, March 29, the task force has accomplished the slow down the spread so as not to overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

He said the measures had enabled intensified case identification, testing and isolation, intensified contact listing and isolation as 92 per cent of all contacts have been identified; increased of laboratories by 100 per cent, bringing the total to 11 in the network.

Also achieved according to the chairman is increased testing by 50 per cent to the current capacity of 1,500 tests per day, with over 6,000 tests done and the conclusion of the procurement for equipment for high out testing.

He added that over 40,000 Personal Protective Equipment have been distributed to healthcare workers while over 7,000 Healthcare workers have been trained on infection prevention and control.

Mustapha said despite the achievements, the PTF is convinced that it needs to deliver more.

He added: “We have also been assessing the impact of the lockdown and the level of compliance by Nigerians. While we recognise the difficulties associated with such an unprecedented action, we remain certain however that it is a step in the right direction for us to secure a healthier tomorrow.

“Based on the evaluation of experts, assessment of available data and experiences of other nations currently in the same situation, the PTF has submitted its recommendations to the president and I urge Nigerians to please await further pronouncements in this regard.”

The SGF reiterated his appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm, maintain personal hygiene, observe physical distancing and stay at home.