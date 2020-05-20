COVID-19: Ebonyi set for lockdown as Umahi bars Almajiris from entering state
Following the increase cases of COVID-19 in Ebonyi State to 13, few days after the ban on religious gatherings was relaxed, the state Governor David Umahi, has noted that there is need to lock down the state.
Umahi, who said he will lock down the state to stop the virus from more spreading, also warned Amajiris never to enter the state.
He made this known in a live broadcast on Wednesday.
The governor also banned the movement of cows within Government House, saying that he cannot be struggling with cows in his office.
He then ordered the Attorney General, Cletus Ofoke, to get a court order to action the order.
His words, “I expect another serious lockdown if the cases continue to increase like this, and this will be by consensus agreement of the general public. We have to lockdown to defeat this monster that is called COVID-19.
“We have recorded 13 coronavirus cases shockingly and surprisingly in Ebonyi State now. The first treatment centre has a total of 26 rooms and in the next seven days, we will be opening an ultramodern emergency hospital ward we were constructing. But now, we are turning it to 300-bed isolation centre here in Abakaliki. It doesn’t look like any in this country and I will like people to go and see it.
“I want to commend Mr President in the manner and wisdom he is handling this pandemic. You see, when the lockdown was there, the cases were coming in slowly, but when the lockdown was relaxed, the cases are coming in surprising manner. It is the Nigerian people that will advise themselves to isolate, to be careful.
“I have directed the chief security officer to meet with the security people. Please, I don’t want to see any cow within the premises of the Centenary City.
“How can I be struggling with cows to come into Government House? Please, in the entire Centenary City, I don’t want to see any cow. Not just Government House, anywhere that is called Centenary City; International Market, or the mall.
“This is insulting. So, security people should do a meeting with the cattle rearers whether it is Hausa cows or Igbo cows because I can also see some Igbo cows and I don’t want to see them again.
“We will not allow Amajiris in Ebonyi state. Ebonyi will not allow Amajiris, they should go to their state of origin. We have to as a people to begin to tell ourselves the truth.”
