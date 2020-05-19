Coronavirus won’t stop our programme for Ondo, Edo governorship elections, INEC says

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was conscious of the threat posed by coronavirus to its operations, particularly the forthcoming Ondo and Edo states governorship elections.

It however maintained that everything would be done in consultations with stakeholders to ensure that the elections were held as scheduled without “jeopardizing the health and well-being of citizens, stakeholders or its valued staff.”

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, gave the assurance in a statement last night.

Okoye revealed that a policy framework for engagement with stakeholders, the conduct of the two end of tenure governorship elections, outstanding by-elections and future electoral activities would be unveiled on Thursday.

The commission restated its commitment to conducting the Edo and Ondo governorship elections on 19th September and 10th October 2020 as contained in the timetable and schedule of activities released on 6th February 2020.

The statement read in part:”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Tuesday 19th May 2020 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, as well as the nine outstanding by-elections in different parts of the country.

“The commission deliberated extensively on a policy framework that will guide its operations, activities and engagements with critical stakeholders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the electoral process in Nigeria.

