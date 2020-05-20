Court orders Gbajabiamila to appear over plan to invite CUPP spokesman on ‘offensive comment’

The Federal High court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajiabiamila, to appear before it within seven days over the ongoing moves to invite the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, before the Henry Nwawuba=led ad hoc committee probing the media statements and opposition of the CUPP against the speaker’s Compulsory Vaccination bill which the Speaker is claiming to be offensive.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while delivering ruling in an ex parte application brought by Ugochinyere, told the defendants (Femi Gbajabiamila, House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly and the Inspector General of Police) of the settled position of the law that once a matter is in court, parties must not do any act to foist upon the court a situation of fait accompli.

The court held that “Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte deposed to by Abigail Audu, and filed at the court registry and hearing Obed O. Agu for the plaintiffs/applicants, it is hereby ordered that leave is granted to effect services of all processes filed and to be served in this suit upon the first defendant by substituted means, to wit — by delivery to the Clerk of the National Assembly at the National Assembly

“The defendants are to file and serve within 14 days their response to the originating summons and other applications which are to be served on them through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“The plaintiffs/applicants shall file their responses within seven days of the receipt of the response of the Defendants.

“The defendants shall jointly and/or severally within seven days of the service on them of the orders of this court show cause why the court should not grant prayers two and four as prayed by the applicants.”

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of May.

