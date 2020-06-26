COVID-19: Delta records 183 positive cases in 3 days

Delta State has recorded 183 COVID-19 positive cases between three days of June 23 and 25, 2020.

There were 37 cases confirmed on Tuesday, 40 on Wednesday and no fewer than 106 on Thursday confirmed positive by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Among the positive cases were Dr. Minnie Oseji, a Perm. Sec with the Delta State Ministry of Health, Asaba & National President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

A journalist with the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Theophilus Onojeghen, was also among the positive cases.

In a statement made available to journalists in Warri on Friday, Dr Oseji stated that the test on her was carried out on Thursday and it turned out positive on Friday.

“Today, I received my COVID-19 test result which was carried out yesterday 25th June 2020 and it turned out positive.

“I am now on isolation at home where I am receiving treatment.

“Keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery without sequelae,” she noted.

It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter’s also reportedly tested positive, a development coming barely a week after his Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ibie and Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, also tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Friday, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has urged Nigerians to be up and doing in stemming the spread of the infection.

In his verified official Facebook timely on Friday, the medical doctor enthused that Nigerians had gradually moved from the stage of denial to the stage of rhetorically asking: “How careful can we be?”

“It is now obvious that COVID-19 is right here with us. More worrisome is that, people whom we believe are quite careful, are contracting it,” the Itsekiri-born former governor quipped.

He worrisomely further asked, saying: “two issues that are arising” are “do we really know the complete mode of transmission? Is it not possible that the mode of transmission is more than what the scientists are currently telling us? No doubt it is a new illness, so we may not know everything about it. How careful can we be?

These two questions have no concrete answers.”

Besides reeling out COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, which he described as a minimum, to remind Nigerians in taking responsibility, Dr Uduaghan admonished Nigerians to engage in a healthy diet, regular exercises, cleaning of surfaces regularly with soap and water, bleach, Dettol, spirits or savlon etc.

He also urged heads of families to ensure regular monitoring of domestic staff such as drivers, stewards, cooks, orderlies, security staff and Personal Assistants who liaise with people outside.

“Minimise social visits and social gatherings. Our outing should be more for economic activities.

“Let’s try and do more for ourselves, while the various arms of government are doing their best. May God heal those who currently have the disease,” he prayed.

