PDP-BOT congratulates Obaseki, preaches party unity

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has congratulated the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the primaries of the party for the Edo.

Senator Walid called on party members to stand firm and resolute in pursuing the interest of the party urging all interests to unite for the good of the party.

Obaseki’s victory at the poll has made him the flagbearer of the PDP to be fielded against other candidates for the September 19 election.

He commended the national working committee of the PDP for the efforts at bringing Obaseki to its fold to swell its rank in the political space of the country.

He also commended members of the PDP BoT which he chairs for sustaining the party all this while.

His words: “On behalf of over 100 PDP BoT members, who serve as the conscience of the party, I wish to sincerely congratulate first the entire people of Edo State inclusive of all political parties, especially members of our party PDP who encouraged Governor Obaseki to quickly move to PDP.

“My biggest congratulations goes to Governor Obaseki who quickly understood the APC’s dirty game in their effort to mock and disgrace him.

“I want to appeal to the leadership and all members of PDP to continue making our party strong and more united in our efforts to rule Nigeria come 2023. The party should shun actions that will not bring progress.

“The BoT is ever ready to work with party members especially our NWC and governors.

“We congratulate all the South-south governors for producing all PDP governors from their zone and appeal to other governors to do same.

“I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry its responsibilities as the conscience of the party.”

The contest that was expected to be a two-horse race following the earlier insistence of Kenneth Imasuagbon, one of the aspirants to contest the primary election but stepped down in the last minute leaving the ticket for Obaseki.

