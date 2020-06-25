Dubai Police shed light on Hushpuppi’s arrest, confiscate N16bn, 13 luxury cars, 47 smart phones

Days after his arrest, the Dubai Police, on Thursday, released a video giving more information on the circumstance leading to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, who is known to display his luxurious lifestyle on social media to the delight of his two million followers.

According to the United Arab Emirates police in the video detailing how they arrested Hushpuppi and his gangs over allegations bordering on internet scam, the syndicate had targeted a total of 1,926,400 victims over several months.

The police further revealed that they have confiscated N16bn cash, 13 luxury cars and 47 smartphones from Hushpuppi and his gang whose mode of operation was to create websites that looked identical to that of registered established companies and banks to defraud people.

It was alleged that the13 luxury cars confiscated from him are estimated to be worth over N2.6bn while Hushpuppi is known to pose as a real estate investor and businessman to create a false impression.

The police revealed further that the operation dubbed Fox Hunt 2 following the earlier busting of an African cybercrime gang running a similar scam in February 2019 where $8.7m was stolen from victims, uncovered the email addresses of 800,000 potential victims.

They added that the gang could have scammed as much as Dh1.6 billion from victims.

