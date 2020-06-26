APC NEC: Buhari desecrates national value, PDP alleges

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari whom it alleged has desecrated the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chamber built strictly for affairs of state but was violated by the President who used it to hold the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee meeting which is strictly a party affair.

The PDP in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan said the approval of the President for the use of the FEC chamber for a party meeting was illegal.

The statement reads: “Our party describes this action of Mr President, in using public facilities and resources for APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, as the height of corruption as well as a desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power and our national values.

“The PDP says never in the history of our nation has governance been so devalued to the extent of using the hallowed chamber of the highest executive body in the country, where high-level executive decisions are taken, for an illegal, wrongly constituted and Nicodemus meeting of a political party.

“This shameful development is a further manifestation of the level of impunity, recklessness, disrespect for rules and disdain for our laws by the APC administration, whose latest action exposes a move towards instituting the art of running processes and programmes through illegality, illicitness, illegitimate and unlawful means driven by a crude force and naked power.

Furthermore, it is an indefensible “double standard for President Buhari, whose administration has been hounding and prosecuting innocent Nigerians for allegedly using public resources for activities of their political parties, to use the resources and facilities of the FEC chamber for his party’s NEC meeting.

“It is even more distressing that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, is part of this desecration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by functioning as a notary public to a political party and using official facilities of FEC chamber to administer the oath of office to a functionary of a political party, in total disregard to his oath of office, the code of conduct prohibitions under the 5th Schedule and extant public service rules.

“This is the same Attorney General, who has been prosecuting others for alleged but unsubstantiated use of public resources for activities of their political parties.

“The PDP holds that by using government facilities and resources to promote the activities of his party, the Attorney General has become culpable of the same offence for which he has been prosecuting innocent Nigerians.

“Malami has, therefore, become ethically challenged to continue in office as the Chief Law Officer of our nation.

“Our party, therefore, demands that the Attorney General should immediately resign from office and surrender himself for prosecution.

“It is even more disgraceful that the furtive APC NEC meeting at the FEC Chamber was convened in total violation of the APC Constitution, which prescribes 14 days notice for regular NEC meeting and 7 days notice in the case of an emergency meeting under Article 25 (b) (i) and (ii) respectively.

“Such a coup against their own party’s constitution renders the purported APC NEC meeting illegal and decisions are taken therein, a complete nullity.

“Significantly, the kind of marshal orders and threats which President Buhari was issuing out at the so-called NEC meeting without allowing for debate was a sad reminder of his days at the Supreme Military Council in 1984.

“This raised questions on the democratic content of the charade called a NEC meeting by the APC.

“Moreover, now that the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has been sworn in as the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, he has made himself a full administrative officer of the APC and as such, should immediately resign as the Governor of Yobe state, in keeping with Article 17 (iv) of the APC Constitution which prohibits such dual mandate,” the statement reads.

