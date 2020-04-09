COVID-19: Delta govt sets up courts to try violators of lockdown order

Delta State has set up courts in the three senatorial districts of the state to try violators of the stay-at-home order of the state government.

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Marshal Umukoro who inaugurated the courts in Asaba said Court 1, Asaba, is to hear and determine cases emanating from Delta North senatorial district while Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, Ughelli, will hear and determine cases in central senatorial district.

Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, Warri has been designated to hear and determine cases emanating from South Senatorial district even as the three courts are also empowered to operate as mobile courts.

According to a statement by the Chief registrar of the state Mr Dolor Emmanuel stated that the exercise was to give a legal bite to and ensure maximum compliance with the stay-at-home order of the state government’s proactive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The statement enjoined the police, state prosecutors and other stakeholders in the administration of justice to file their cases and prosecute violators of the Stay-at-Home Directive in order to give effect to the public health objectives and good intentions of the government.

The statement said for the avoidance of doubt, the earlier directives of the Chief Judge stipulating, inter alia, strict observance of social distancing in Courts and restricting the number/categories of persons who can be allowed access into our Courts per time remain in force and shall be applicable to the proceedings and activities of the designated courts herein.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa had in a state broadcast on March 31, issued stay-at-home order, effective April 1, 2020, restricting movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of the state as proactive measure in curtailing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The governor has in another broadcast on Wednesday threatened to apply stricter measures to check disobedience of the state government’s directives on the lockdown in the state over the COVID-19 pandemic following the confirmation of a case of the virus in the state .

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE