Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and members of his family have tested negative to the Coronavirus disease after a test and called on people to go for a test to know their status.

According to a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Machan, the samples of the governor and members of his family were taken on Tuesday by health officials and forwarded to the NCDC laboratory in Abuja for examination adding that the results which came out negative for the governor and members of his family.

Reacting to the results, Governor Lalong said he and his family decided to take the test in order to help in tackling the rising stigma that is gradually building up on the disease and making people reluctant of coming out even when they notice any symptoms.

He said: “Coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma. I call on all our citizens particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache and general fatigue, or have had contact with an infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination.”

Lalong said the Plateau State Government has continued to take proactive measures including a one-week total lockdown beginning midnight Thursday 9th April to prevent movements that could expose the State to the disease.

Lalong also assured the people of the State that the NCDC has already approved the establishment of a coronavirus testing centre in Plateau State which will take off very soon and reduce challenges associated with the shuttle to Abuja for testing.

He thanked the citizens of the State for their cooperation and compliance to Government directives in curbing COVID-19, assuring them that his administration will not subject them to any unnecessary hardship and losses.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE