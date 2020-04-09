Medical experts from China to be tested for COVID-19

The Federal Government assured, on Thursday, that the medical experts imported to assist the country in the battle against COVID-19 will be tested for the pandemic, after being quarantined for 14 days to ensure they are not positive to the disease.

Besides, it said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), will ensure the quality of all the medical supplies that were brought into the country by the Chinese medical and health workers.

A statement signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the Chinese came with $1.3 million worth of medical equipment and consumables; adding that the medical experts have already gone on isolation.

The minister said: “It must be stressed that, following global best practices and in line with our advisory, the medical experts from China have gone into isolation for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19.

“The delegation of 15 Chinese medical experts, who arrived the country is composed of doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians who will help strengthen testing and management of COVID-19 cases, especially those needing critical care in Nigeria.”

The statement read: “As of April 8th, Nigeria has recorded 276 cases across several states with 6 deaths and discharged 44 cases. In addition to providing their expertise, the donation provides medical supplies to augment the efforts of the government towards containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

“The mission will strengthen our response in Nigeria based on lessons from the response in China. The Chinese medical team will provide first-hand experience and insights on how they were able to bring the spread of the disease under control.

“The donors, a group of Chinese companies working in Nigeria, made this gesture in a show of solidarity and cooperation with the Nigerian government as the world works together to contain this disease which has disrupted the lives of many.

“The donation also includes medical equipment and consumables, personal protective equipment (PPE) with over 1 million medical masks for health workers, and ventilators, amongst other items valued at over $1,300,000.

“These resources will support the ongoing efforts of our hard-working and resourceful health workers across the country, including doctors and nurses, who have been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus disease. The PPE will also serve to protect these frontline workers and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the line of duty.”

