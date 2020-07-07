COVID-19: Delta commissioner, Aniagwu, 21 others discharged after testing negative

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from Isolation Centres in the state where they were being treated for COVID-19.

According to Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday, their discharge was effected after they tested negative for the virus following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He said that Aniagwu and the 21 others were discharged from various treatment centres across the state.

He recalled that the commissioner tested positive to the virus on June 20.

Ifeajika added that Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive same day as Aniagwu, was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

He reiterated the appeal of the state government to the people to support its efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic by complying with the protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying “COVID-19 is real and a serious health challenge.”

