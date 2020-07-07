Akande-Sadipe pays second tranche of N25m scholarship to indigent students

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in the House of Representative and Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has paid the second tranche of N25m under her TASK scholarship to indigent students in a bid to fulfil her campaign promises.

The beneficiaries of the second tranche are 20 indigent students drawn from communities across the Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The money paid is for the year 2019/2020 session under the project she launched immediately after her election to the 9th Assembly.

A statement signed by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, affirmed that the scholarship beneficiaries were selected on merit and each student was graded with a cumulative average of their academic standings and entry essays.

It will be recalled that in December 2019, Hon. Akande – Sadipe flagged off the N25m scholarship scheme at her constituency office, where the first set of beneficiaries were awarded dummy cheques after which funds were deposited in each beneficiary’s account to cover the balance of their tuition fee and incidental expenses for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe has further initiated steps to commence the selection process of applications to identify a new set of beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“The reason I believe so passionately in providing opportunities such as this is that education has the potential to transform our nation, thereby create progress and growth. Every citizen is a pillar of the nation and every nation rests on billions of such pillars. The more educated the pillars are, the stronger the nation’s foundation would be.

“It is my desire that from the beneficiaries, we would have those that will someday become legislators like me or even the Governor of Oyo State. Stay focused and committed, the sky is the limit,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olalere Ololade appreciated the lawmaker. He said: “My sincere appreciation and gratitude goes to Honourable Tolulope Akande Sadipe for fulfilling the promise she made when she awarded us scholarship worth N100, 000 on December 1, 2019, I have received the N100, 000 for the first year of the scholarship scheme. I was surprised when I saw the credit alert because I didn’t believe it, I’m short of words but I pray that Almighty Allah in his mercy continues to be with you throughout your days and may he make you continue in fulfilling all the promises that you made during your campaign,” he said.

