COVID-19: Benue to set up infectious diseases and control institute 

Benue State government is to establish a centre for emerging infectious and tropical diseases intelligence and management in the state.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Thursday at the Government House, Makurdi, while receiving a proposal from the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Prof Linus Saalu on the need to kick start the project.

The proposal is coming on the heels of the raging global COVID-19 pandemic and other related diseases, the centre is to be domiciled in the College of Health Sciences of Benue State University.

Prof Saalu who presented the proposal to the governor at the government house, Makurdi yesterday listed the areas of strength by the College to include human capital in medical research as well as core competencies in the investigation, emerging infectious diseases as well as neglected tropical diseases among them, snake bite venom.

Governor Ortom who received the proposal said the establishment of the centre was timely and would help in tackling the rampant cases of diseases in the state.

The governor said that when the institute comes into effect, it would help in repositioning the health sub-sector in the state.

Ortom described the establishment of the infectious disease control as a plus and a milestone for the health sub-sector in the state and the entire country.”

The governor thereafter constituted a committee headed by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Sunday Ongbabo to look at the proposal and fine-tune the key areas in a bid to fast-track the kick-off of the institution.

