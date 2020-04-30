Lassa fever has killed 39 in Bauchi this year, don’t focus on COVID-19 alone, says governor

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has declared that Lassa fever is deadlier than COVID-19 pandemic, saying that 39 people have so far died of the disease between January and April.

The governor, who disclosed this during a press conference at Government House on Thursday, lamented that attention has been shifted from Lassa fever to coronavirus, leading to the death of people particularly in the rural area.

“I am very unhappy with the way this COVID-19 has taken over the spaces of medical treatment and healthcare and leaving Lassa fever that has killed over 39 people in Bauchi. COVID-19 has not killed anybody here in Bauchi, people are dying in my village and the same thing with Toro. Yellow fever started from Yankari Game Reserve, and it affected so many states, Yobe and Kano,” the governor.

The governor also said that “I was the first governor to go to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja and Dr Chikwe said that he will establish a laboratory for us here not only for COVID-19, but for Lassa fever and Yellow fever. But they politicised the thing and took the laboratory elsewhere.

“We want to establish our own laboratory; I don’t have to rely on the Federal Government, even though some agencies of the Federal Government are helping me, but I’ll have to look inwards, free resources and establish our own, I’ll do it in Bauchi and Azare,” the governor assured.