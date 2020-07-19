COVID-19: Bayelsa records one death, four new cases ― Official

Coronavirus
By Tribune Online
Bayelsa

The Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, said it had recorded one more fatality, bringing the total number of death cases in the state to 20.

Dr Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and member of State’s COVID-19 Task Force, who gave the update in a statement in Yenagoa, said four new cases were also recorded on Saturday.

According to Stowe, with the four new cases in the state, the total confirmed infections is now 322.

“As of Saturday, we have 127 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. 175 cases discharged and a total of 20 deaths,” Stowe explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bayelsa has only an isolation centre capacity of 200 beds and an additional quarantine facility of 50 beds

“Please, we should adhere to Public Health Advisories to reduce transmission.

“Always keep social distancing, at least two meters (6 feet) distance between you and anyone. Avoid crowds. Always wear a face mask in any public place.

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene; when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue,” the Director said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story
ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story
RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Coronavirus

Lagos conducts over 54,000 COVID-19 sample tests

Coronavirus

Enugu records 115 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 653 new COVID-19 cases, total now 36,107

Coronavirus

COVID-19: India donates essential medicines worth $50m to Africa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More