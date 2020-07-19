COVID-19: Lagos seals relaxation centres over contravention

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) has sealed relaxation centres, including Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, among others for flouting the state government directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.
This was just as the Commission disclosed that whilst carrying out the operation on Friday night, its team led by the Technical Adviser, Mr Seun Awojobi, was attacked and shot at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos.
According to the commission, the hotel had over 100 people, clubbing and dancing within its premises flouting the state government directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.
LSSC Director-General, Mr Lanre Mojola, however, confirmed that the hotel was sealed, vowing that the commission was determined to ensure that the relevant laws and guidelines were strictly adhered to.
Mojola charged the citizens to take the fight against the novel Coronavirus more seriously in other to complement the state government’s effort and further curb the spread of the virus.
He further enjoined the public to continue registering their businesses in line with the Register- to- Open initiative of the government on https://t.co/fC9YtbIa5N to ensure adequate space management and preparation against when such businesses would be allowed to open.
The LSSC boss, however, warned other facilities in the state, stating that the Commission would continue to shutdown erring and non- compliant facilities across the state.
