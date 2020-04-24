As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Bauchi State government has adopted a partial lockdown of the state effective from Friday, 24th April.

While announcing the partial lockdown in a statewide broadcast, state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir explained that “Our lockdown is not a shutdown. It is a lockdown with a human face. Markets will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm effective from Sunday the 26th of April, 2020”.

He further stated that “In order to firm-up this partial lockdown, the government has established Local Government Enforcement Committees to be headed by the local government caretaker chairmen, Members will include local government party chairmen, district heads, religious as well as security leaders”.

“Citizens are encouraged to please report to the relevant health authorities, any person or persons with signs of COVID-19 in your area for proper determination, isolation and treatment. It is instructive to remind and encourage all of you on the use of sanitizers and ensure handwashing with soap. Please maintain social distancing and the regular use of face masks”, the governor stressed.

The governor reminded civil servants on Grade Levels One to Twelve (GL01-GL12) to continue to operate from their homes pointing out that their heads of department or unit will determine those on essential duties and if they are needed, they will be notified accordingly.

Government has also set-up a TaskForce on the establishment of its own test centre which is done with the assistance of the North-East Development Commission and will conduct tests for COVID-19, Lassa and Yellow Fever, it is expected to be operational in the next two weeks.

On the ban on operations of commercial motorcycles in the state, the governor said that “However, in order to ensure that, the attendant hardship that may arise from this ban is ameliorated, the government intends to put in place some palliative measures. We will provide palliation in conjunction with the Keke NAPEP and Achaba Associations to establish a durable Hire-Purchase scheme for KEKE NAPEP to cushion the effects of the ban. We will replicate this with the Nigerian Union of Transport Roads Workers (NURTW) to be executed through a revolving fund”.

He added that “In order to reduce congestion at our Motor Packs, all peripheral and outlet Motor Parks that are not approved are equally closed. Passengers are encouraged to use approved and dedicated Motor Parks where official, will easily monitor compliance with our orders on this partial lockdown”.

“Government is on the process of establishing Motor Parks along the major arteries in and out in the state capital. This will be done in consultation with NURTW and relevant groups”, the governor added.

He then stressed that “I must again remind you that this COVID-19 is a disease that is contracted mainly through contact. If you stay at home, observe the medical routines and guidelines you are in a safe zone”.

Bala Mohammed added that “Government hereby appreciates the sacrifice of our health professionals who are our Heroes in this war against COVID-19, I equally want to appreciate the excellent job of Bauchi State COVID-19 Committee is doing”.

He, however, lamented that “In spite of our constraints and limitations and the inexplicable lack of support from the centre to our plight in this moment of trial, we as a government have achieved modest successes in the war against the disease”.

He explained that the state COVID-19 Committee with seven relevant Sub-Committees has addressed the issues of advocacy, contact tracing, and infrastructure and case management among others adding that The Contact Tracing Committee has so far traced 429 people directed connected to our active cases. Out of this 255 have been certified and cleared.

The governor also explained that “Our Active cases from the first to the last recorded are 8 out of which 5 have been discharged while 3 are currently undergoing treatment”.

He concluded that “To you, our citizens, I want to assure you that government will live up to its responsibility by providing leadership in this all-out war against this pandemic. Your sacrifice, patience and understanding remain sources of encouragement to us in this regard. We must all come together to defeat COVID-19. We must never allow this virus to defeat us. Insha Allah, we will keep the faith, Insha Allah we will be safe”.

