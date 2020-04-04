COVID-19: Adeboye donates N20m to Support Osun govt

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has made another donation of N20million to the Osun State government to support the state government’s effort to cushion the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Osun residents.

Osun, as of Friday, was ranked the third among the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 30 confirmed cases out of the total 198 confirmed cases in Nigeria as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the leadership of the church, the state, no doubt, would require all the support that it can get in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the sum of twenty million naira (N20m) support which was transferred into the Osun State government dedicated COVID-19 account domiciled with United Bank of Africa (UBA), is considered timely support in this fight against the deadly disease.

Adeboye noted that by the donation, the mission “acknowledge the efforts of the state government in curbing the spread of the virus in the state and prayed that God would put an end to COVID 19, not just in Nigeria, but in the entire world in the mighty name of Jesus.”

The development was a follow up of the notable cleric’s previous donation of 8,000 hand sanitisers, 8,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the pandemic as well as the donation of 11 Insensitive Care Units (ICUs) fully fitted with ventilators facilities in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau States to combat the virus.

