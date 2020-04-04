Akeredolu names committee to manage coronavirus response fund

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday, announced the appointment of a seven-man committee of eminent professionals of the state origin to, amongst others, raise and manage resources in cash, or in kind from individuals; group of individuals to be used to complement the efforts of the state government on the coronavirus in the state.

The governor, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, named the Chairman of Greenwich Trust Limited, Mr. Kayode Falowo, as chairman; while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DeltaTek and DeltaAfriks Engineering and Oil and Gas Limited, Mr Akinwumi Odumakinde is the deputy chairman..

And to ensure that tenets of transparency and accountability are upheld and funds raised are judiciously utilised, the governor also announced the appointment of Ernst and Young and SIAO Partners as fund advisers and auditors respectively.

The Two firms, according to the statement, are to render their services for the state free of charge.

“The committee’s mandate, among others, is to help mobilise funds, in cash or in kind, and manage the efficient and transparent utilisation. The Terms of Reference of the Committee are, to:

“Recommend and advise the government on funding strategies; manage funds mobilised; direct funding campaign; identify and contact effective funding channels/sources and carry out any other activities for the success of the above-mentioned.

“The Response Fund Committee will work closely with the state Inter-ministerial Committee and they are expected to begin work immediately till the pandemic is wiped out of our state and the nation of Nigeria in general. The committee will equally provide weekly reports and submit a concrete report at the end of its activities,” the statement said.

Other members of the committee are Adesegun Fatusi, a Professor of Community Medicine and Public Health and current Vice chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED); Ms Cecilia Akintomide, a non-executive director in the Board of FBN Holdings and former Vice-President and Secretary-General of the African Development Bank (AfDB); CEO of JOF Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Segun Fagboyegun, while the Mr. Babajide Akeredolu will serve as Secretary.