COVID-19 lockdown: We can’t be caged for nothing, Adamawa residents cry out

On the second day of the 14 days lockdown of Adamawa announced by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the people of the state have started to complain about the stay at home order without palliatives to ease the problems associated with it.

A commercial tricycle rider, Kabiru Rabiu, who said he shuttles between Jimeta and Yola, the state capital, told Saturday Tribune that he feeds his family with his daily income and lamented that the stay at home order is not in their interest.

According to him, the virus in Nigeria has affected less than 200 people as officially announced in a country of over 190 million population and that Adamawa had not recorded any single case and therefore held that the lockdown was “an undue punishment.”

He said: “The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, just wants to kill us with hunger over nothing. There is no case of this disease in Adamawa. In the whole country of about 190 million people, less than 250 cases are officially reported throughout the country while Adamawa has zero case. So, why the lockdown?”

Kabiru told of how people of his type depended on their daily pay to feed their families, some of which he said were sometimes 10 people.

A senior civil servant, Mr. Pwadeino Christopher, lambasted government officials and the electricity distribution company servicing the state of insensitivity, saying they did not consider the hot weather in Yola, which he said was ‘currently above 40 degrees Celsius’ in denying the people constant power so as to enjoy staying at home.

“Tell me how you can stay at home in this weather? The government is insensitive to the people’s needs, they asked us to stay at home because of COVID-19 and there’s nothing they have provided to make us enjoy staying a home.

“No electricity, no money, to some of us there is no food to eat and you expect us to stay at home. No way; I can’t stay at home”, he said

With the coronavirus cases rising in Nigeria with Lagos and Abuja having the highest number of cases, Adamawa still has zero coronavirus case just as a government statement revealed that suspected cases had tested negative.

The Senator representing Adamawa South District, Rev Binos Yaroe Dauda, is the first to have come public to announce his COVID-19 status.

Dauda, in broadcast, said he was compelled to do so because of a trip to the United Kingdom with other senators from the state and in order to protect himself, his family and the larger society, he decided to go on isolation.

