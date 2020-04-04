COVID-19: Animal Care donates 2,000 chickens, 20,000 eggs, 1,700 packs of water to Ogun, Lagos govts

A livestock and poultry production company, Animal Care Services Konsult (ACSK), has donated 2,000 dressed chickens, 20,000 eggs and 1,700 packs of Funtuna bottle water to the governments of Ogun and Lagos states.

The company also gave 250 chickens, 80 cartons of eggs as well as 250 packs of 60cl Funtuna bottle water to Ogere and Iperu communities in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Three Executive Directors of the company, Dr Ope Agbato, Mrs Tolu Olumide and Mr Adewale Adeniyi, who presented the food items, said the products were donated to assist the governments of two states in reaching out to the needy and those in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Olumide, while handing over the items to the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, said the company recognised that the crisis caused by the virus affected both the health and the socioeconomic wellbeing of people.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, Lawal, who thanked Animal care the company for the gifts, assured the company that the state would distribute the items to the needy and vulnerable in the state.

While receiving similar items from the company at Sagamu, on behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, his Senior Special Assistant on Health, Dr Kehinde Ololade, lauded Animal Care and Funtuna Ventures, saying the governor was very proud of them.

The Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Basibo-Idowu, who received the food items for Iperu, was full of praise to Dr Tunde Agbato who is the president of Animal Care, saying he was not surprised as he had been one of the greatest contributors to the development and growth of the town.

Representatives of the Ogere Community Development Council (OCDC), the New Ogere Agenda and youth representatives thanked Dr Agbato and Animal Care for the acts of kindness to the underprivileged and the community in general.