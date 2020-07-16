COVID-19: 63% of hand sanitizers do not have NAFDAC reg number ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has alerted that 63% of hand sanitizers in circulation in the country may be fake as they have no NAFDAC registration number.

The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who made this known during its briefing in Abuja on Thursday, also warned Nigerians to desist from manufacturing sub-standard products.

He observed that such products could further endanger the lives of Nigerians who innocently purchase them.

Mustapha stated: “As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitizers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of substandard goods into the market, it was revealed that 63% of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers.

There could also be similar situations around the country.

“The Hon. Minister of Health has consequently issued an advisory to the general public to procure their sanitizers and other pharmaceutical products from credible sources.

“The PTF equally appeals to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and request that they should desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them.

“Ladies and gentlemen now is the time to turn adversity into victory by growing our entrepreneurial skills and industrial base. Let us find growth at the end of the pandemic.

“Today we have been compelled to add the fight against fake products to our national response.”

The task force chairman regretted reports of high profile members of the society violating airport protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He affirmed that such leaders must change their behaviour and lead by example so that the pandemic could be overcome.

Mustapha added: “You will all recall that the Aviation sector reopened domestic operations on 8th July 2020. Dry runs were carried out and guidelines meant to protect all travellers were issued. You also recall that we identified and pleaded even before now, with certain classes of persons, particularly VIPs, to desist from flouting such guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports.

“We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behaviour if we must overcome the pandemic. This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or colour. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance.”

The task force boss was of the view that the virulent nature of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to torment humanity going by numbers around the world, in Africa and at home.

He pointed out that as at midnight on 15th July 2020, Nigeria had recorded 760 fatalities in total, while 34,259 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

According to him. “the fatalities recorded are very painful and we collectively convey once more our condolences to families, friends and associates of those that have succumbed to the impact of the virus at various times.”

He sympathized with the medical profession over the loss of “one of its top professionals who has been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19,” Professor Lawson of the Zankli Hospital Abuja, as a result of COVID-19, noting that his demise underscores the risk faced by the nation’s medical workers “who were hitherto our front liners but have now become our last line of defence.”

He assured that the PTF shall continue to monitor developments and communicate with Nigerians in the most effective ways, the risks associated with contracting the virus.

He added: “We shall also remind you always to comply with the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.

“Let me emphasise that the reasons for extending phase two of the eased lockdown are still present and that we need to change our behaviour. As we continue to monitor compliance, we emphasise that all restrictions that have been eased remain subject to review.”

Also speaking, PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, warned that every Nigeria remains at risks of contracting coronavirus and therefore advised the strict adherence to protective measures.

While noting that COVID-19 affects people of all ages, he affirmed that two groups of people are at high risk of the disease including people above 60 years and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer or anything that suppresses the immune system.

He added: “It is therefore very important that those persons that fall within this group know how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“However, even if you are not at high risk, we must continue to play our part to prevent the spread of coronavirus to those that are vulnerable and can die from COVID-19.

“The risk of mortality here in Nigeria on average, those above the age of 60, up to 18% of them could die from COVID-19 infection, and we also know that younger people have died.

“Here in Abuja, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 was just 38. So, we all at risk.”

Dr Sani urged Nigerians to wear their face masks in a way that properly cover the nose and mouths.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE