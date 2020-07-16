Entitlements: South-West pensioners issue 21days ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu

Pensioners from the South-West region under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to settle all outstanding entitlements of pensioners in the state or face mass protests from the union.

The leaders of the union who converged on Akure, Ondo State capital, during its Southwest Council meeting attended by zonal officers, state Chairmen and State Secretary, described the present administration in Lagos as unfriendly to pensioners.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of NUP, Chief Olusegun Abatan, said the ultimatum issued to the governor became necessary in order to follow the due process in protesting against Sanwoolu and his government.

The retirees also alleged the government of Ekiti, Osun and Ogun state governments of punishing retirees from the states, saying the four while gratuities and pension are not paid

They called on the state governors of the affected states to be compassionate to the plight of the pensioners, expressing dissatisfaction over their neglect while many of them have died of hunger.

The NUP leaders said, “the minimum pension increase, some pensioners still receive N330 (three hundred and thirty naira) as a monthly take home. It is unfair and criminal, the government should release circular on pension increase as soon as possible.

The pensioners, however, commended the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde over their welfare package for the retirees.

The NUP zonal officers commended the two governors for timely payment of their monthly pension since they assumed office, however urging them to be more proactive in settling accumulated gratuities.

They specifically commended Akeredolu for approving 33 per cent pension increase recently and pleaded with him to devise means of offsetting accumulated gratuities of pensioners in Ondo state.

The Pensioners said, “We want to show our displeasure to governors in the South West that failed to pay gratuities and pensions.

“Mentions should be made of Lagos government, Ekiti State and Osun State. Lagos, in particular, is the only state that has not addressed the issue of 142 pension increase since the year 2000, six per cent and 15 per cent since 2003 and 2007.

“The issue of 33 per cent pension increase since 2010. Presentation of our union in Lagos has become futile and unproductive.

“We are going to send letters to Governor Sanwoolu to please address these issues, or the whole South-West pensioners will bombard Lagos in a serious protest.

“The Southwest Caucus has decided that all pensioners in the Southwest will go to Lagos because an injury to one is an injury to all.

“The Federal Government just addressed wage increase for workers. There is an aspect of the constitution that says as wages and salaries of workers increase pension should also be increased. To take effect from April 2018. The issue of minimum pension should be addressed for pensioners to also have a minimum pension.

“We appreciate Governor Akeredolu for doing what is unique for pensioners in the whole of Southwest. He has approved 33 pension arrears for pensioners. This memo has been on the table since 2010.

“We want Akeredolu to address the discrepancies between state pensioners and local government pensioners.

“Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde who has been paying pensioners in the state as at when due. He has been celebrating this birthday with pensioners by paying pension on every 25th of every month. He has not reneged on that. He has been paying gratuity of retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners that were stopped for over eight years before he became governor. He has also increased the gratuities of MDAs in Oyo State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

The Twitter accounts of some of the US most prominent political and business leaders, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, were hacked Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam, Bloomberg reports… Read Full Story

The World Health Organisation and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have warned of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world because of… Read Full Story

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State to a University of Technology… Read Full Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a projected budget of N12.66 trillion… Read Full Story

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has urged airlines and airport workers to be strict in doing their work, assuring them that all arms of government and the Presidential Taskforce, (PTF) would back and protect them in doing the right thing… Read Full Story

WITH the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous impact on air travels, in particular, safety awareness has doubled if not tripled amongst air travellers for obvious reasons… Read Full Story

Aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who reportedly lost out in the power game at the party national secretariat under the leadership of its axed national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday took their pound of flesh from a perceived footsoldier of the former APC national chairman… Read Full Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20 has cleared the axed aspirant… Read Full Story

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has approved that private schools across the country will benefit from a N2.3 trillion stimulus package it recently announced to support businesses affected by the… Read Full Story

WITH the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation sector, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has declared that it has no intention of increasing school fees even as it hinted that it was working frantically to resume training in line with the guidelines as issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority… Read Full Story

THERE is no doubting the fact that fraud rings have become a pandemic in the country. While the embarrassment was largely confined to its shores before now, an international dimension has been introduced in recent times. First was the arrest in August last year of Obinwanne Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of the… Read Full Story