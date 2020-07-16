Entitlements: South-West pensioners issue 21days ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu
• As retirees beg Akeredolu over accumulated gratuities
Pensioners from the South-West region under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to settle all outstanding entitlements of pensioners in the state or face mass protests from the union.
The leaders of the union who converged on Akure, Ondo State capital, during its Southwest Council meeting attended by zonal officers, state Chairmen and State Secretary, described the present administration in Lagos as unfriendly to pensioners.
Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of NUP, Chief Olusegun Abatan, said the ultimatum issued to the governor became necessary in order to follow the due process in protesting against Sanwoolu and his government.
The retirees also alleged the government of Ekiti, Osun and Ogun state governments of punishing retirees from the states, saying the four while gratuities and pension are not paid
They called on the state governors of the affected states to be compassionate to the plight of the pensioners, expressing dissatisfaction over their neglect while many of them have died of hunger.
The NUP leaders said, “the minimum pension increase, some pensioners still receive N330 (three hundred and thirty naira) as a monthly take home. It is unfair and criminal, the government should release circular on pension increase as soon as possible.
The pensioners, however, commended the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde over their welfare package for the retirees.
The NUP zonal officers commended the two governors for timely payment of their monthly pension since they assumed office, however urging them to be more proactive in settling accumulated gratuities.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Reps condemn breach of safety regulations at airports
They specifically commended Akeredolu for approving 33 per cent pension increase recently and pleaded with him to devise means of offsetting accumulated gratuities of pensioners in Ondo state.
The Pensioners said, “We want to show our displeasure to governors in the South West that failed to pay gratuities and pensions.
“Mentions should be made of Lagos government, Ekiti State and Osun State. Lagos, in particular, is the only state that has not addressed the issue of 142 pension increase since the year 2000, six per cent and 15 per cent since 2003 and 2007.
“The issue of 33 per cent pension increase since 2010. Presentation of our union in Lagos has become futile and unproductive.
“We are going to send letters to Governor Sanwoolu to please address these issues, or the whole South-West pensioners will bombard Lagos in a serious protest.
“The Southwest Caucus has decided that all pensioners in the Southwest will go to Lagos because an injury to one is an injury to all.
“The Federal Government just addressed wage increase for workers. There is an aspect of the constitution that says as wages and salaries of workers increase pension should also be increased. To take effect from April 2018. The issue of minimum pension should be addressed for pensioners to also have a minimum pension.
“We appreciate Governor Akeredolu for doing what is unique for pensioners in the whole of Southwest. He has approved 33 pension arrears for pensioners. This memo has been on the table since 2010.
“We want Akeredolu to address the discrepancies between state pensioners and local government pensioners.
“Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde who has been paying pensioners in the state as at when due. He has been celebrating this birthday with pensioners by paying pension on every 25th of every month. He has not reneged on that. He has been paying gratuity of retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners that were stopped for over eight years before he became governor. He has also increased the gratuities of MDAs in Oyo State.”
