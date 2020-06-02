Court to rule on Monday on mode for Edo APC primary

RULING in a legal argument on an exparte motion seeking to prevent the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from using direct primaries in the party’s primary has been reserved till Monday, June 8, 2020, by Justice G Ajayi of F‎ederal High Court, Benin City, Edo State.

Joined in the suit by the factional state chairman of the ruling party, Pastor Kenneth Asemokhai and a governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen is the Independent National Electoral (INEC).

The legal challenge seeks to restrain APC from adopting the indirect mode of the primary.

The applicants cited COVID-19 and the 2018 APC National Executive Council resolution which reportedly mandated states to conduct primaries as the ground for their action.

According to the plaintiffs, who were represented by John Odubela (SAN), APC Constitution provides that the states should suggest the mode of primaries to the NWC, that they have suggested indirect primaries in which 4,000 delegates would participate with 500 delegates representing each ward.

An argument, however, ensued when defendant lawyers led by H. O Ogbodu (SAN), appeared in the matter and demanded to be served the motion papers.

Consequently, Justice G. Ajayi declined to grant the exparte motion but instead gave the defendants three days to file their papers to show cause why the injunction should not be granted and adjourned the case till next week Monday.

