IG orders transfer of investigation into UNIBEN student’s death

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate transfer of investigations into the death of Miss Vera Omosuwa, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Omosuwa, a 100-level female Microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was reportedly killed in a church in Benin by hoodlums, after raping her.

Mba said the directive followed preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Police Command in Edo in investigations into the unfortunate incident.

He said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Mr Anthony Michael, would henceforth provide direct supervision to ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case.

Mba said the I-G had also ordered the immediate deployment of specialised investigators and additional investigation assets to all the Gender Desks Offices and Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWC) across the country.

He said the idea was to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence.

He said the I-G called on the public to provide the police with useful information that would aid investigations into ongoing sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence across the country.

The I-G also enjoined parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children and wards in these trying times.

(NAN)

