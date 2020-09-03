Court stops NPA from terminating INTELS’ service boat operation

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an interim injunction stopping the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from terminating the role of INTELS Nigeria Limited as a manning agent in the Pilotage Districts of Lagos, Warri, Bonny/Port Harcourt and Calabar.

The judge, Hon. Justice R.M. Aikawa granted the interim injunction in the suit number FHC/L/CS/1058/2020 based on an application filed by INTELS Nigeria Limited and Deep Offshore Service Nigeria Limited against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

INTELS and Deep Offshore had requested the court to restrain NPA from preventing them from performing their duties as a manning agent, pending the determination of ongoing arbitration proceedings.

The court order, which was issued on Friday 28th August 2020, reads: “That an order is granted restraining the respondent, its servants, agents, and/or privies from giving effect for the purported notice of expiration issued it on 5th August 2020 or taking any other step to prevent the parties from performing their duties and obligations under the agreements between the 1st applicant and respondent dated 11th February 2011 and 24th August 2018, pending the determination of the originating motion dated 12th August 2020 seeking for interim measures of protection in support of the pending arbitration between the parties therein.”

The court adjourned the matter to 15th September 2020 for the originating motion on notice.

Consequent upon the court order, the management of INTELS has asked the shipping community to disregard a Marine Information issued by NPA purportedly terminating its operation, as it was issued in contempt of the court.

