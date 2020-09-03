I believe that Nigeria’s herbal medicines may be able to cure COVID-19 — NAFDAC DG

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said she believes that Nigeria’s herbal medicines may be able to cure COVID-19.

Professor Adeyeye, who spoke during an online news conference, said that Nigeria’s herbal medicines have a lot of potential and could be translated through research into products of proven safety and efficacy, for the benefit of Nigerians.

She declared, “Herbal remedies have huge potential and it is time to translate research of herbs into products of proven safety and efficacy, for the benefit of our people.

“Until a clinical trial is done in a scientific manner, no herbal medicine manufacturer can claim cure or effectiveness to treat COVID-19 associated symptoms. I believe that Nigeria’s herbal medicines may be able to cure COVID-19. They have a lot of potential and it is time to translate the research of herbs into products of proven safety and efficacy, for the benefit of our people.”

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity and the agency has been encouraging traditional medicine practitioners to submit their herbal formulations for evaluation. She added that the agency had also developed guidelines on how to register herbal medicine online and the labeling of the product.

She said: “The agency has received about 40 applications for the approval of herbal formulations for the treatment of COVID-19 from researchers in the country.

“Forty herbal formulations were currently undergoing review to ensure their safety for use. Professor Maurice Iwu’s application for approval of herbal medicine for the management of COVID-19 is also part of the 40 applications we are reviewing for safety.

“In March 2019, we inaugurated the Nigerian Herbal Medicine Product Committee (HMPC) to bridge the gap often created between traditional medicine practitioners and researchers.

“We also developed guidelines on how to register herbal medicine online and the labelling of the product.”

—Sade Oguntola

