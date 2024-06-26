A Magistrate Court sitting in Ondo has ordered the demand of a 40-year-old woman, Abiodun Oluyade, to prison in Ondo town for unlawfully killing her mother, Mrs. Olawanle Oluyade.

The Magistrate, Mosunmola Ikujuni, ordered the demand of Abiodun to the prison, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the state Ministry of Justice.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Moremi Akano, informed the court that the defendant was alleged to have set her 86-year-old mother ablaze while cooking in the kitchen.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on June 13, 2024, at about 7 am at No. 1, Okedoko Street, in Ondo town.

She told the court that the incident caused the fire to burn the body of the old woman, leading to her death.

The prosecution said the offences contravened Section 315 and were punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Akano, applied for a date for the issuance of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Magistrate, Mosunmola Ikujuni, remanded the defendant in a female correctional home and directed that the case file be sent to the Ministry of Justice for advice.

Ikujuni, however, adjourned the case till August 5, 2024, for DPP’s advice.

The defendant said, “It was the handwork of the devil, although something told me to do it, and I will be free.

“Please forgive me; my son and my husband are sick. There’s nobody to take care of them.”

