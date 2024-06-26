Amidst presentation of Supplementary 2024 Appropriation Bill, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate will hold an emergency session tomorrow (Thursday).

Checks revealed that the Red Chamber had penultimate week (June 11) adjourned plenary till July 2.

The recess was to enable the lawmakers to participate in the activities marking the 2024 Democracy Day as well as its end-of-session break.

Senator representing Ekiti South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu confirmed that the lawmakers would hold a session on Thursday.

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, the Senate spokesman disclosed that the emergency plenary deal was to “deal with issues concerning our further oversight on the Appropriations and clear further the hanging issues of constitutional and electoral concerns.”

His statement reads: “It’s our statutory resumption from the Sallah break. The Senate has the constitutional power to regulate its sessions and we believe that we could gain one more Legislative day to deal with national and constitutional issues, hence the bringing forward from the initial July 2.

“We hope to deal with issues concerning our further oversight on the Appropriations and clear further the hanging issues of constitutional and electoral concerns. And clear outstanding bills and motions, expectedly before our annual recess, later in the year.”

