Court orders IGP, DSS Sanusi’s release from detention
Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the release of the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II from detention/confinement in Awe, in Nasarawa state.
The ruling of the court followed an exparte motion brought and argued by Sanusi’s lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).
The judge however banned Sanusi from entering Kano state pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.
In the exparte motion, the deposed Emir had prayed the court for, “An interim order releasing the applicant from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons”.
Justice Chikere, while granting Sanusi’s prayers in the exparte motion, adjourned the matter till March 26, 2020, and directed that the respondents should be served with the originating summons within five days and the plaintiff should also respond within five days.
…Details later
