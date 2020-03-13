BCOS sets business agenda, meets top agencies executives in Lagos

The Broadcasting Corporation Of Oyo State (BCOS) has made changes to its business model and strategy and is presently taking steps to improve on its content and marketing.

The Executive Chairman of the BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade, stated this in an interview, shortly after a business luncheon with advertising agencies held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos recently.

He stressed that as part of his efforts and the entire management team of BCOS to expand its operation and break new grounds in its marketing reach, an idea of the business luncheon was conceived to have an interactive session with its advertising partners with a view to charting a new course in radio and television advertisement, an idea that received applause and commendation from various advertising agencies that graced the occasion.

He recalled that the last time that a similar event was put together to assess the advertising performance of the corporation was about 19 years ago when he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.