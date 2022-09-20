Court nullifies APC Governorship primary in Taraba

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo and presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda on Tuesday nullified the governorship primary election that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party in the 2023 election.

Justice Amobeda in his ruling in a case filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days.

The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC and INEC to stop recognising Bwacha as a candidate.

Nigerian Tribune reports that one of the aspirants in the primary Chief David Sabo Kente had earlier approached the court challenging the emergence of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate in Taraba state.

Kente’s application was on the grounds that the governorship primary of APC did not hold in Taraba and that the 2022 electoral act was not strictly adhered to by the party.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendant, Barrister Festus K.I, said he was not in a position to determine whether the defendant would appeal the judgment but promised to reach out to him in order to know the next line of action.

Also reacting to the judgement, honourable Shuaibu Ataka Shaukani described the ruling as proof of judicial sanity for Nigeria’s democracy and commended justice Amobeda for exercising fairness in the judgement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps Raise Alarm Over Plot To Sink Nigeria Through Fuel Subsidy

THE House of Representatives on Monday raised the alarm over alleged plans to sink the country through the controversies trailing the fuel subsidy regimee….

How We Lured Our Victim, Killed Him To Get Part Of His Wealth —Okada Riders

Two suspected killers of one Oguntade Wasiu have narrated how they lured him into a site in the guise of showing him a piece of land he desired to buy, killed him and took his motorcycle and mobile phone to have a share of the money they believed he was making from being a Yahoo boy (internet fraudster))…

ASUU Strike Only Affects Federal Universities ― APC Youth Leader

Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU))….





Behold, The Youngest King In South-West, Nigeria; Oba Adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya

Court nullifies APC Governorship primary in Taraba