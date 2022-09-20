NNPP moves to increase social media presence

As the preparations for the 2023 elections gather momentum, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is set to hold a national social media workshop to train its media aides on how to relate with the public through social media.

The theme of the workshop is, “Approaching 2023 General Election With Social Media As A Tool For Mobilization.”

The party publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in an interview with Tribune Online said the program intends to make NNPP very active on all social media platforms and promote the party’s programs.

“We are training about 220 media aides from across the country on how to use social media and make our party’s presence on all social media platforms felt by Nigerians. With this we believe Nigerians will get accurate information from us as far as our party is concerned about the upcoming general elections,” the national publicity secretary told Tribune Online.

Tribune Online reports that the nation’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, allow political parties to begin their campaigns and tell Nigerians what they intend to do to change the country for the better.

Those expected at the workshop are the presidential candidate of the party, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and vice presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the national chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali among others.

