Court declares ex-Rep member, Akinlade’s election null, void

Justice OO Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, has declared the primary election of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, of the All Progressives Congress for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, “irregular, null and void.”

Akinlade was dragged before the Court by an aspirant, Chief Michael Adeleke, challenging the emergence of the former lawmaker as the House of Representatives candidate of the party.

The judge, while delivering the judgement, on Thursday, said the nomination of Akinlade was irregular based on the fact that he did not purchase expression of interest form to contest in the party’s primary.

Justice Oguntoyinbo also pointed out that Akinlade was not screened by the party in respect of the National Assembly primary election.

The court, therefore, ordered a fresh primary election for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency within the next 40 days.

While directing Akinlade not to participate the fresh election.

