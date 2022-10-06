Buhari meets freed 23 train passengers in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, 2022, Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, “President made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State.

“Before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, President Buhari detoured to the hospital, where he also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages from Boko Haram terrorists.

“Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by Maj.-Gen Usman Abdulkadir (Rtd), who facilitated the release of the hostages, were present at the hospital.

“Others are Maj.-Gen Adamu Jalingo (Rtd), Brig.-Gen Abubakar Saad (Rtd), Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Amb Ahmed Magaji, and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor had earlier introduced the Committee members and briefed the President.

It would be recalled, that the remaining 23 abducted Abuja train passengers regain their freedom on Wednesday.

A source who pleaded anonymity remarked that immediately they were released they were conveyed to a military facility in Kaduna.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…





Buhari meets freed 23 train passengers in Kaduna