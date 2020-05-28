Court convicts two for stealing electrical devices

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday sentenced two men, Salim Aliyu and David Tabo, to one year each in a correctional centre for stealing electrical appliances.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulaziz Ibrahim, also ordered the convicts to pay N11, 000 each as compensation.

The duo was charged with conspiracy, trespass and theft, contrary to Sections 58, 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, Law.

They pleaded guilty and prayed the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Ibudu had told the court that one Mr Joel Chindo reported the matter at the Divisional Police Station at Kafanchan on May 22.

Ibudu said that the suspects trespassed into Chindo’s shop at Gidan Waya and made away with a compact disc player, standing fan, clipper and Tecno phone.

He said that investigations revealed that the convicts stole the items, adding that some of the items were found in their possession.

The prosecutor had prayed the court to try them summarily in line with Section 125 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story