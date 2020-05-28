Gombe: NYSC urges corps members to comply with COVID-19 protocols 

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Gombe State office, on Thursday, urged corps members passing out in the state to comply with all health authorities’ directives against COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,311 corps members for the 2019 Batch “B” stream 1, passed out at a low-key ceremony held at NYSC Zonal office in Bolari, Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Florence Yaakugh, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, stressed the need for corps members to comply with the directive to protect their health and those of their family members.

Yaakugh also urged the passing out members to put to use all the skills acquired in the course of their one-year mandatory service year, adding that they must not stay idle after service.

She said that it was imperative for youths to acquire skills that would be used to sustain themselves and become self-sufficient while contributing to the development of the country.

The state coordinator explained the reason for the low turnout of corps members, saying “it is in line with the Federal Government and NYSC protocols to ensure social distancing to protect corps members.

“The passing out would last for the next ten days in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as directed by our Director General. If all members are allowed to gather, we can’t observe the physical distancing directive.

“We have outlined the schedule for the next ten days and corps members are to come in batches; 30 will come daily until we exhaust the numbers in this Local Government Area.

“All corps members not in the state at the moment would collect their certificate after the interstate lockdown is eased,” she said.

She commended both the Federal and the Gombe State governments for taking proactive measures through sensitisation to protect Nigerians.

Yaakugh added: “In Gombe State, there is no report of our corps member with COVID-19 and we thank God.”

She also commended the corps members and the entire team of NYSC in Gombe State for supporting the state government’s fight against the COVID-19 through donations of sanitiser, face masks to the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19.

(NAN)

