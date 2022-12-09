Court bars RMAFC, others from releasing allocation to LGs in Ebonyi

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Friday restrained the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and other commissions from releasing allocation to local government areas in Ebonyi State.

A court had earlier voided the local government election conducted in the state.

The trial judge, Justice Fatun Riman, gave the order while delivering judgment in Abakaliki on Friday, saying that the local government election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) recently remained voided and unconstitutional.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgement, the counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erenede said: “Two major things happened today in the court. One is in connection with the local government area election in Ebonyi State and other concerns PDP as a political party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limits Will Have Tax Implications For Individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax Expert

A tax expert and the Africa Tax Leader at PwC, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said that the cash withdrawal limit announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday will have tax implications for individuals as well as small and medium size businesses…