Court bars RMAFC, others from releasing allocation to LGs in Ebonyi

By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Friday restrained the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and other commissions from releasing allocation to local government areas in Ebonyi State.

A court had earlier voided the local government election conducted in the state.

The trial judge, Justice Fatun Riman, gave the order while delivering judgment in Abakaliki on Friday, saying that the local government election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) recently remained voided and unconstitutional.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgement, the counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erenede said: “Two major things happened today in the court. One is in connection with the local government area election in Ebonyi State and other concerns PDP as a political party.

