Council meeting: Ignore ASUU threat on Babalakin ― UNILAG

The University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, has asked the university community and the public to disregard the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) of the branch to disrupt the Governing Council meeting should the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the council, Dr Wale Babalakin, enter the university for the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for between Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th, July 2020.

The university said this in a statement by the Registrar and the secretary to the council, Mr Oladejo Azeez, on Sunday as a reaction to the ASUU threat.

Azeez, in the statement, dated July 13th, 2020, confirmed the schedules of the meeting and explained that apart from the fact that it is statutory, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe specifically requested for it as he had done twice in the last two months without holding.

The registrar said ASUU threat is an action that is against the provision of Section 41, subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) ( Fourth Alteration), which guarantees freedom of movement of Nigerians within Nigeria.

He said further that, “ASUU as a trade union under the laws of Nigeria is expected to know that Section 4 of the Trade Union Act states that “No person shall subject any other person to any form of constraint or restriction in the course of persuasion.

“And this ASUU, UNILAG chapter action has shown clearly that it is a group that does not adhere to the constitution of Nigeria or the Trade Union law which it is a part of.

“But as a responsible council, we will not engage ASUU, University of Lagos branch on issues that are beyond its duties, powers and responsibilities under the laws of Nigeria.

“So, all law-abiding Nigerians should go about their legitimate duties on campus as they would be protected under the laws of the federation.”