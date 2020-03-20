Coronavirus: UI asks students to immediately vacate campus

Management of the University of Ibadan has asked all its students to immediately vacate campus until the spread of the coronavirus is effectively brought under control.

This is as it prayed that primary and secondary schools within the campus are shut down.

This was contained in the university’s release, signed by its registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, dated March 19, 2020.

However, the university held that Students’ Affairs Division of the University will see to the possibility of making special arrangements for international students who are unable to vacate their hostels.

While off-campus, the university enjoined staff and students to adhere strictly to health safety measures, social distancing, use of sanitizers, regular washing of hands.

The statement further read, “This is to inform the University Community that the Board of Health of the University of Ibadan at its meeting of Thursday, 19 March 2020 considered the state of the coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria.

“As a health safety precautionary measure, it recommended that all students (both undergraduate and postgraduate) vacate the Campus immediately.

“The Vice-Chancellor has approved this recommendation on behalf of the Senate.

“Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the campus with effect from Friday, 20 March 2020. The institution will remain closed to students until further notice.

“However, the Students’ Affairs Division of the University will see to any need to make special arrangements for international students who are unable to vacate their hostels

“All primary and secondary schools located within the campus of the University of Ibadan are hereby advised to close until the coronavirus Pandemic is brought under effective control.

“All staff and students, wherever they may be, are strongly advised to adhere strictly to all health safety measures to avoid exposure to or contact with the coronavirus. Please, let us all keep safe as much as it lies with us during this period.”

