Coronavirus: Three suspected cases test negative in Kano

Kano State commissioner of health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has said that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus, were confirmed negative, adding that the state remains free from the coronavirus.

This is just as he disclosed that all necessary sensitisation measures are being put in place to ensure that coronavirus does not ravage Kano.

Making the assertion on Wednesday, Dr Tsanyawa at a joint press conference with the commissioner of information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, said Kano’s safe status was as a result of proactive measures put in place by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

He added that the state already won the war against Lassa Fever as all patients who were taken to the Isolation Centre at Yar-gaya have all been treated and discharged.

According to him, the state government has taken the campaign against coronavirus to all public institutions including schools, markets, places of worship, motor parks, airports and entry points across the state.

Dr Tsanyawa further disclosed that ministries, parastatals and other government agencies across the state are also taking precautionary measures to screen visitors as equipment are provided to test visitors’ temperature, as well as ensuring that they wash their hands with soap and water.

He stated that the Ministry of Health has also continued to hold a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the business community and market leaders, sensitising them on the need for self-protection.

He said the sensitisation campaign has been paying off as most traders now provide soap and water for their customers before transacting business with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, advised residents to ensure regular and thorough handwashing with soap and running water, observe proper coughing/sneezing etiquettes by covering their mouths and noses with handkerchief or tissue which must be disposed of immediately after use.

Comrade Garba enjoined residents to maintain at least two metres distance between anyone who sneezes or coughs, avoid overcrowding, travelling to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 especially during the period of fasting and festivities.

He also advised residents to avoid contact with suspected or confirmed cases or items soiled by affected persons, while promising that Kano State government will continue to take proactive measures to ensure that COVID-19 does not find its way into the most populous commercial state in the country.