Oshiomhole, others pay condolence visit to Gov Bello over mother’s death

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday paid condolence to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi over the demise of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello, who passed on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The national chairman said his visit was on behalf of himself, family, the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, and an in-law to the governor to commiserate with him over the death of his beloved mother.

Oshiomhole noted that mothers could not be old enough to die, saying that their counsels were simply irreplaceable.

”We will continue to pray to God to grant Mama eternal rest. God’s will cannot be altered by man, therefore we should give glory to God in all situations”, the APC Chairman said.

In his response, the Governor thanked the dignitaries for standing with him and his family over the demise of his mother.

The governor further received the delegation of the National Shippers Council Governing Board, led by the National Chairman, Hon. Bashir Sheriff in condolence.

The group offered prayers of comfort to members of the deceased family and also prayed to God to grant the soul of mama eternal rest.