Coronavirus: Ogun bans high density social gatherings

The Ogun State government has banned social gatherings with high density, in view of the spread of Coronavirus in the country for the next 30 days.

The government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, said the step became expedient as part of measure so far taken by it to contain the spread of the virus.

It had placed an immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.

Government said the restriction has to be enforced without undermining the people’s fundamental rights to association and movement because the safety of the people and their welfare are priorities to it,that cannot be toyed with.

The statement said the government would continue to engage all the stakeholders, including religious leaders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat the pandemic.

“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital.

“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of Coronavirus,” it added.

Abiodun in the statement reassured the populace that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the state is prepared at all times to respond appropriately.

He further encouraged people to maintain a high level of suspicion and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities.