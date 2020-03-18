Kano, Ekiti obaship crises: Call ‘authentic mogajis’ to order, group urges Olubadan

A socio-cultural group, Omo Ibile Ibadan, has condemned the interference of a group of Ibadan family heads, known as ‘Ibadan Authentic Mogajis’, in the recent crises that rocked the traditional institution in Kano and Ekiti states.

The group, in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday, urged the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to warn the ‘Authentic Mogajis’ to stop dabbling into issues that do not concern them.

The warning was coming on the heels of the admonition by the Ibadan family heads to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State against the bid to query dome traditional rulers in the state.

The Ibadan family heads had also reportedly indicated their readiness to pay a solidarity visit to the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

However, Omo Ibile Ibadan, in the statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Chief Peter Adebowale and Alhaji Rauf Oyelowo, respectively, declared that it was only the Olubadan-in-Council that has the power to offer an advisory role in that wise.

The group warned the Ibadan family heads to desist from meddling in the affairs of the traditional institution in the two states, adding: “The Olubadan and other stakeholders should wade in before these individuals embarrass Ibadan and our people.

“Should everything be about money? They should stop commenting on what does not concern them. This is not their first time.

“Only recently, they were commending Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over appointments into the state branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). We wonder what concerns mogajis with the activities of drivers’ union.

“Already, there is a faction within the so-called Ibadan Authentic Mogajid over integrity issue. Mogaji Olawale Lafoka should be called to order. There is nothing like Ibadan Authentic Mogajis anymore.”