Coronavirus: Chad confirms first case

Chad confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Thursday, a Moroccan national who had travelled to the country from Cameroon, the government said in a statement.

(Reuters)

Senator Shuaibu Returns To APC Secretariat Says I’m Not Sure Oshiomhole Will Heed My Advice

Estranged deputy national chairman, North of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Lawan Shuaibu returned to the party national secretariat on Wednesday. Recall that the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole announced the reversal of the suspension of Senator Shuaibu and the… Read full story

Covid-19: Lagos Govt To Shut Down Schools From Monday

Lagos State government said it is closing down all public and private schools in the state from Monday, 23rd March 2020 as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement made available to… Read full story

FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130 From N145

The Federal Government may have directed the reduction in the petrol price from N145 per litre to about N130. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had last week said the government was in consultation with relevant stakeholders on the possibility of reducing the petrol price following the crash… Read full story

Coronavirus: Ekiti Govt Confirms Outbreak Of Virus

The Ekiti government, on Wednesday, confirmed that a 38-year man from the state has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya Kolade, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, said that the victim contracted the virus while driving an American who visited… Read full story

Man With Coronavirus Stayed In Ibadan For Two Weeks Undetected ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government announced Wednesday evening that a man who tested positive for coronavirus stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for two weeks before moving to Ekiti State where his status was confirmed. The disclosure created apprehension across Ibadan and Ekiti state where the extensive trace of… Read story