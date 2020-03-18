The Ekiti government, on Wednesday, confirmed that a 38-year man from the state has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya Kolade, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, said that the victim contracted the virus while driving an American who visited the country from Richmond, Virginia in the United States of America alongside his caregiver who is an indigene of the Ekiti.

According to her, “The American male and his Nigerian female caregiver, arrived in Nigeria on March 3, 2020, through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos. Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair were driven by our confirmed case to Ibadan, where they stayed for two weeks and arrived Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on March 13, 2020.

“A day after their arrival, the American male fell ill and he was taken to a private hospital where he was referred to a tertiary hospital. Unfortunately, he died from complications of his illness.

“The hospital authorities alerted the State Taskforce and samples were taken from the American male as well as his two companions. The test for the male driver came back positive; the test for the female caregiver came back negative while the test for the American male was inconclusive.

“In line with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols, the Ekiti State Taskforce on Covid-19 has already quarantined the confirmed case on admission in the State Isolation Centre, while the caregiver who tested negative, is presently under observation in self-isolation.”

The commissioner for health explained that the 40-man Taskforce constituted by the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has commenced in conjunction with other stakeholders contact tracing of the patients since they landed in the country.

She added that the government has contacted the Oyo State government, “since it was recorded that they stayed in Ibadan for two weeks before arriving Ekiti State.”

While revealing that the confirmed case is in a very stable condition, Yaya-Kolade advised residents of the state to remain calm and observe all the prevention steps currently being published in the media.

“It is important to state that this likely index case was on a short visit and had not been in Ekiti State for up to 72 hours before his death.

“The Ekiti State Taskforce on Covid-19 advises residents to continue to take self preventive measures by washing their hands with soap and water, covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing, observing social distancing and to alert the authorities of any suspected case by calling the 112 Emergency Number or 09062970434, 09062970435, 09062970436.

“The government of Ekiti State will continue to update the public on new developments as necessary in our commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all Ekiti residents,” the statement reads.