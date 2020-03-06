Copyright is still a big challenge in comedy —Peteru

Peteru is one of the fastest rising comedians who have made a name in the South- West of Nigeria, having worked with the foremost entertainers in the industry. He speaks to ROTIMI IGE about the challenges of the industry, among other issues.

You just held your annual show, Peteru Unleashed, now Ain its fifth year, howhas it been?

First off, I want to say a big thank you to God for the grace and provision, it’s been crazy trust me but with God and good people, it’s been a smooth journey.

The comedy industry has grown in leaps and bounds with new talents in abundance. What has been your staying power, seeing that you are still one of the most sought after MC/comedian out of Ibadan?

Grace, redefinition, creativity, consistency and most importantly, rubbing minds and learning from older colleagues who have been in the game way before me.

What are the challenges currently facing the industry?

Copyright, majorly. It is becoming crazy by the day and only God knows what can be done about it. Some comedians are presently at the top of their careers by using someone else’s jokes, connections etc and it is so sad.

Any personal experiences as regards these challenges?

Way too many; my comedy club is my training ground where I give other comedians a platform as well but sadly you create jokes and most of these comedians (some even from Lagos ) go back to crack them on bigger platforms. But I thank God that we are graced to face the racetrack. That’s why they call me the ‘Son of Grace’.

What do you think must be done?

Well for now, I have no idea…even event planners are not helping, you will get a call from an event planner and she goes thus: “I need an MC that can crack jokes”. Now the MC, who’s not very funny would say, “I can do it”, just because he does not want to lose the job, then he goes to the stage to crack the jokes he’s heard from a very funny comedian.

Many try to be an MC and comedian at the same time in order to make more money, what exactly is the difference?

Like I said earlier, as an MC, you’re just supposed to direct the programme of events with a little bit of humor in between, and a comedian is a comic relief agent whose mission is to make any environment less tense.

You have always said that the entertainment industry, especially in Ibadan, needs urgent attention. Why?

Yes it does, because the government and private sectors are yet to wake up to see that Ibadan is an entertainment refinery and it has been underdeveloped and underrated.

What other projects are you involved in?

After my annual event which was successful, I want to join other comedians in other cities and countries on different platforms, go on tours and get ready for my next special event in October.

I am also working on my one hour special stand-up event and hopefully make it very major (Netflix standard) plus I’m waiting on some promoters who have been working on my tour. God willing, this year we go global .

What would you have been if not an entertainer?

A footballer

You have stopped making skits, why?

I had to stop to give my people the best of comedy mixed with some wise words. Especially now that we have so many skit makers who don’t have any other thing they are doing…but, as for me I’ve got other things going and skit making is just fun for me and if I don’t think it’s funny trust me I won’t put it out there. But my fans shouldn’t worry, we are coming back better just in a bit.

Your typical day?

It is me at home chilling watching movies, reading, trying to create new sets, or out there with friends on the pool table (I love snooker). Otherwise, I am on the pitch scoring some goals.