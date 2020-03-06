7th AMVCA: Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Reminisce and other promising stars to watch out for

As Nigerians look back on the movie industry’s highly impressive journey, complete with admiration for some of the legendary actors who ensured that their childhood was filled with memorable movies and characters, a new generation of filmmakers and performers is brimming with confidence to keep the torch burning. The announcement of the nominees for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on February 6 has placed the spotlight on some of the most promising actors the country has seen in a while.

Below are seven of the breakthrough actors adding a spark to the growing industry:

Daniel Etim Effiong – Plan B

Daniel Etim Effiong stands out as one talented actor among his peers. The Kaduna-born Chemical Engineering graduate has come a long way since quitting his job in oil and gas and landing a job as a content producer for Ndani Television. The move has turned out to be a huge break and a soft-landing into the film industry.

He has bagged a nomination in the Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) category for his outstanding performance in ‘Plan B’. He is definitely one to watch out for.

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

You would not be wrong if you called Toni Tones a veteran in the movie industry. The expertise with which she executed her role in Kemi Adetiba’s blockbuster is deserving of applause. Tones has shown she is a master of many talents since she first came into limelight a few years ago.

Now, she has to compete with some of the best in the industry at the 7th AMVCA after bagging a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series category for her role as a younger Eniola in ‘King of Boys’. It’s definitely the beginning of greater things for Tones.

Efa Ewara – Seven

Before Efa Iwara became a well-known Nollywood actor, he had been first a musician. He started his journey to stardom as an artiste in 2006 and made a full career change to acting in 2016. The ten-year journey between being a rapper and an actor tells the story of how his passion for rap music took a backseat to his success in Nollywood. It is without doubt that his journey in the industry has been inspirational and he is indeed one of the industry’s brightest stars.

Efa has a chance to win his first AMVCA after he was nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) category for ‘Seven’.

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

After receiving an extended round of applause from a 600-people strong audience as a Primary Five student at a school play, seven-year-old Bimbo Ademoye knew her destiny lay in front of a camera. Ademoye’s career kicked off after she starred in a short film, ‘Where Talent Lies,’ which bagged her the award for the Best Actress at the Africa International Film Festival the following year. And she has not looked back since.

Ademoye which has grown to become one of the industry’s breakthrough stars and has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) for her exceptional acting in ‘Looking For Baami’.

Reminisce – King of Boys

Reminisce may be a veteran in the music industry but he is definitely one of the breakthrough stars in the movie industry in the past year. His role as Makanaki in Kemi Adetiba’s critically acclaimed movie, ‘King of Boys’ opened fans and critics to the versatility of the Kaduna-born rapper.

Reminisce has deservedly earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series category and he stands a chance to join fellow rapper Falz as one of few Nigerian artistes to have won the highly coveted award. Whatever the outcome of the 7th AMVCA is, Remilekun Safaru is only just beginning.

Uzor Arukwe – Smash, Size 12

It‘s no fluke that Uzor Arukwe landed two nominations in the Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) category at the 7th AMVCA. In fact, he is one of a very few actors – alongside Toyin Abraham and Zainab Balogun – to have achieved that honour this term. He has demonstrated impeccable acting skills in movies such as ‘Sergeant Tutu’ and ‘Countdown’ and is well on his way to becoming an industry great.

Arukwe is nominated for his convincing roles in ‘Smash’ and ‘Size 12’. He is one to watch out for among his peers.

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

Ghanaian Gloria Sarfo is a force to reckon with. Her journey to stardom has been nothing short of exceptional, and she has gone on record to say she had been sidelined and ignored for a long time in the movie industry but that has been put aside now with her AMVCA nomination for her role in ‘The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’.

Sarfo will have to beat Toni Tones, Eucharia Anunobi, Tina Mba and Mary Lazarus to win Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series but she is without doubt an actor who has many more accolades ahead of her.